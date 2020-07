The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 8, 2020:

Armstrong, Tom Dennis Jr. – Parole Violation

Baggs, Billy Joe – Unauthorized Use of Vehicle

Roberts, Faith Sharie Freedom – Theft of Property

Smith, Curtis James – Blue Warrant

