TVE cancels this year’s rodeo, carnival

There will be no Trinity Valley Exposition rodeo or carnival this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a statement from TVE Chairman of the Board Gary Lott on Friday.

“TVE is deeply saddened to cancel the 2020 Trinity Valley Exposition Rodeo and Carnival. This is only the fourth time in 112 years – the first time since World War II – that the event has been canceled,” Lott said. “It is a tough decision, but a necessary one not to host the 2020 TVE Rodeo and Carnival. After consulting with local agencies and reviewing state requirements, we are comforted in knowing our community will not be put in harm’s way with the novel coronavirus.”

TVE is proceeding with a modified market livestock show and auction to benefit the youth of Liberty and Chambers counties. Knowing these youths have been working on their projects for months, these events will go on while also abiding by the state and local procedures that are in place at the time of the show, Oct. 19-23.

“After lengthy conversations regarding the current situation in our country, TVE’s commitment to our non-profit mission of promoting agriculture and education will continue,” Lott said.

TVE thanks the sponsors, committee members, volunteers, exhibitors, contestants and fans.

“We appreciate your understanding and look forward to welcoming the whole community back for the 2021 Trinity Valley Exposition,” Lott said.

