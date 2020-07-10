Drive-through water collection to benefit Liberty County firefighters set for Aug. 1

Fire stations across Liberty County will be collecting bottled water and Gatorade in the H20 for Heroes Water Collection Drive on Saturday, Aug. 1, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. As the temperatures rise so does the physical demand on firefighters, making it an even more critical time to stay hydrated as they battle fires and respond to emergencies.

Residents, churches, non-profits organizations and businesses in Liberty County are being encouraged to participate. In addition to cases of water and Gatorade, organizers of the drive are asking for donations of individually-packaged salty snacks, such as nuts, crackers and trail mix.

Organizers are striving to maintain a no-contact way of collecting the items, such as setting up tables outside the fire stations where people can leave the items. At some stations, a firefighter may also be on site to help unload the items with limited contact with the donor, thereby working to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Nicolus Nelson with Liberty County ESD 3, one of the organizers, said that donations can be made in advance by arranging the deliveries with the fire departments in the donor’s community.

“They can always drop off items at the front door of the fire stations,” he said.

Here are the locations of the fire stations in Liberty County:

Cleveland – 205 E. Boothe St., Cleveland

Cypress Lakes – 109 Wood Fern Drive, Cleveland

Dayton – 1001 Bill Moreau Dr., Dayton

Devers – 104 S. Gates, Devers

ESD No. 3 – 8704 FM 1409, Dayton

ESD No. 7 – Hardin – 10741 SH 146 N, Hardin

HWY 321 and Liberty County HAZMAT – 9741 SH 321, Dayton

Hull-Daisetta – 703 S. Main, Daisetta

Kenefick – 3709 FM 1008, Kenefick

Liberty – 1912 Lakeland Drive, Liberty

Moss Bluff –

North Liberty – 4775 FM 787, Cleveland

Plum Grove – 7733 FM 1010, Plum Grove

Tarkington – 17353 SH 321, Tarkington

Woodpecker – 300 CR 2668, Rye

