UPDATED: Missing boy from Dayton found safe after five-hour search

UPDATED: The young boy missing in Dayton was found safe around 11:30 a.m. this morning, four hours after he was last seen. Dayton Police Department was involved in his recovery and return to his family.

Dayton Police Chief Robert Vine said that the boy – 7-year-old Christian “Cowboy” Fregia was chasing after his dogs after they had gotten out of their fence. He had walked about five miles from his home toward the Liberty-Harris county line, Vine said.

“He was drinking water and looked pretty good when they brought him back home. He is safe and sound. He didn’t appear to be distraught. He just looked tired from his walk. He was checked out by medics and then returned to his parents,” Vine said.

Vine is relieved that the child was found.

“We generally don’t have a child go missing this long and have a good result,” he said.

Assisting in the search were Texas game wardens, state troopers, Liberty County sheriff’s deputies, Allegiance Ambulance Service, Liberty County EMS and PHI helicopter, among other agencies.

“We also had private citizens on ATVs and on horses,” Vine said. “I am really proud of how everyone pulled together to bring him home.”

ORIGINAL ARTICLE: Dayton Police Department are searching for a 7-year-old Dayton boy who went missing while chasing his dogs around 7 a.m. Saturday. The area he was last seen was CR 612 and CR 613 off of FM 1960 in Dayton.

The child’s name is Christian “Cowboy” Fregia. He was accompanied by two dogs (see attached photos). The boy was wearing a pink and orange shirt and black shorts.

Christian “Cowboy” Fregia





Dayton Police Department has set up a command center at the site where they are directing search teams as they scour the area.

Residents in the area are asked to be on the lookout for the boy. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Dayton Police Department at 936-258-7621 or call 911.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

