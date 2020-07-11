Domestic disturbance ends with shooting

A domestic disturbance between a man and wife led to the wife being shot in the chin on Saturday around 3:25 p.m. at a residence on CR 3550 in the Grand San Jacinto Subdivision south of Plum Grove.

According to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched by 911 to the home and found that 50-year-old Azucena Garcia had been shot by her husband, 44-year-old Apancio Martinez-Saldana.

She was airlifted by LifeFlight to a Houston-area trauma center and her condition is still unknown. She reportedly was talking to first responders prior to be airlifted.

The statement from LCSO says that Sheriff’s Lead Investigator Steven Rasberry said despite a language barrier with the victim, it was determined that a domestic dispute had developed between Garcia and Saldana that led to a struggle over a 380 semi-automatic handgun.

During the struggle, Rasberry said it is alleged that while the husband was holding the weapon, it accidentally discharged, striking Garcia in the chin.

Apancio Martinez-Saldana was arrested at the scene and later charged with Aggravated Assault. He was placed in the Liberty County Jail. Investigator Rasberry said the investigation will continue when Garcia can speak to investigators.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

