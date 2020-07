Bruce Zoll Foster, 64, of Dayton, Texas passed away Monday, June 6, 2020 at his home. Bruce was born March 27, 1956 in Greenville, South Carolina to parents Raymond M. Foster and Mary Alyce Foster who preceded him in death along with his sister, Kitty Foster. Mr. Foster is survived by his son, Steven Foster; sister, Sue Foster; brother, Marc Foster and numerous other relatives and friends.

All arrangements for Bruce are under the trusted care of Allison Funeral Service.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook