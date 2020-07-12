Bruce Lee Odom, 45, of Sour Lake, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Bruce was born October 25, 1974, in Jasper, TX to James and Janet Purrell Odom. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Bruce is preceded in death by his father, James Odom; father-in-law, Reverend James “BO” Votaw; and his grandparents.

Those left to cherish his memory are is his wife, Tammy Odom of Sour Lake; mother, Janet Odom of Kirbyville; mother-in-law, Paula Votaw of Sour Lake; daughter, Kaylee Danielle Odom of Sour Lake, son, Jaden Lee Odom of Sour Lake; brothers, Jamie Odom of Newton, and Joseph Odom of Kirbyville; sisters, Lisa Torres of Kirbyville, and Kerrie Odom of Kirbyville; numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of loving family and friends.

A service of remembrance will be held Sunday, July 12, 2020, at 2:00 P.M. at Apostolic Lighthouse Church in Sour Lake, with Reverend Faustino Navarrete officiating, interment will follow at Rosedale Cemetery in Sour Lake. A gathering of Bruce’s family and friends will also be on Sunday, July 12, 2020, beginning at 11:00 A.M. until the time of service at the Apostolic Lighthouse Church.

Honoring Bruce as pallbearers will be Joseph Odom, Jamie Odom, Jamie Collins, Trey Tristan, Eddie McCluskey, and Jaden Odom.

We ask all who come to honor the life of Bruce to practice social distancing and follow all CDC guidelines along with local and state mandates to protect the family and others in attendance.

