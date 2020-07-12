Elizabeth Ann Bullock, 73, of Dayton, Texas, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020, at Heritage Villa Nursing and Rehabilitation in Dayton. Elizabeth was born on January 14, 1947, in Pasadena, TX, to the late Leonard Hard and Lois Elizabeth Thomas. A long time resident of Dayton. She enjoyed cross word puzzles, bingo, and was a giving person and faithful servant and was a retired Registered Nurse. She had a kind heart and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Elizabeth is preceded in death by her son, David Dodge. Brothers, Charles Hard, Bennie Hard and sister, Florence Huse.

Those left to cherish her memory are son, Wayne Dodge of Dayton. Brother, Albert Hard of Dayton and numerous nieces nephews and a host of family and friends.

A service of remembrance will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at 10: 00 A.M. at Faith & Family Funeral Services with Reverend Carlton Bailey officiating. Interment will follow at Morgans Point Cemetery in LaPorte.

There will be a gathering of family and friends on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M.at Faith & Family Funeral Services.

Honoring Elizabeth as pallbearers are Larry Rives, Brian Sellers, Cordrey Sellers, Chris Hard, Jeremy Hard, James Hard.

We ask all who come to honor the life of Elizabeth to practice social distancing and follow all CDC guidelines along with local and state mandates to protect the family and others in attendance.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Elizabeth Ann Bullock please visit our Tribute Store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

