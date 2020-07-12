Charlotte Ryser Carey was born November 10, 1940 in Lawton, Oklahoma and passed away July 9, 2020 in Cleveland, Texas at the age of 79. She worked for many years as an accountant in the Construction Industry. Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents, Robert L. Ryser and Delpha Dilley Ryser; brother, Robert L. Ryser. She is survived by her children, Delpha McDonald and husband J. David, of Cleveland, Texas, and Eric W. Gruel, of Plantersville, Texas; sister, Jeanise Ryser and Glenn Wright, of The Woodlands, Texas; grandchildren, Sean McDonald, Ellie McDonald and Jon Nichols, Rachael McDonald, and Lauren Parente and Benjamin; great-grandchild, Evelyn Rasberry; and numerous cousins.

