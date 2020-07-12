Joseph Michael Borninkhof, 46, born October 4, 1973 in Indianapolis, Indiana, passed away July 10,2020, in Houston, Texas. He graduated from Noxon high School in Noxon, Montana. Joe was proceeded in death by his father, Barney Borninkhof. He is survived by his beloved wife Angelia Borninkhof of Splendora, Texas; children, Whisper Borninkhof of Miles City Montana, Quinton Borninkhof of Splendora, Texas, Tyler Gamble of Splendora Texas and Colton Gamble of Splendora, Texas; mother Nancy Borninkhof of Roundup, Montana; brother, Martin Borninkhof of Kalispell, Montana, sisters, Jenny Borninkhof of Great Falls, Montana, and Charlene Vohs of Musselshell, Montana; sister in laws, Brenda Norwood and husband Roy, Bobbie Jo Dentis and husband Brad; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family and treasured friends.

Joe loved helping many kids with coaching and mentoring over the years. He coached football and baseball. Many of his greatest memories were watching and traveling with the football and baseball teams.

He loved riding motorcycles with his brothers in “Lost”. A celebration of life service will be held at Neal Funeral Home, 200 S Washington, Cleveland, Texas, on Wednesday July 15, 2020 at 11:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society in honor of the deceased.

All arrangements were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

