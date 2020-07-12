Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 9, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 9, 2020:
- Archer, William Thomas – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
- Boutin, Pierre Don – Burglary of a Building and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
- Forrest, James Tyler – Revocation of Community Supervision-Burglary of a Habitation and Hold for Harris County-Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse
- Murray, Mason Andrew – Revocation of Community Supervision-Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Perry, Jacoby Monroe – Bond Revocation-Evading Arrest
- Rodriguez-Parades, Rodolfo – Driving While License Invalid
- Semien, Xavier Lee – Bond Revocation-Resisting Arrest
- Taylor, Mark Aaron – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity