Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 10, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 10, 2020:

  • Keasling, Austin Dale Lee – Public Intoxication
  • Linkinhoker, Michael Shane – Public Intoxication
  • Mason, James Ray – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
  • Peal, Alan Channing – Hold for Harris County
  • Rodriguez, Ramon Pozo – Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle
  • Suarez, Lazaro Copinger – Fraudulent Possession of a Credit Card and Hold for Harris County-Violation of Motor Fuel Tax Requirement
  • Valasquez, Javier Herrera – Fraudulent Possession of a Credit Card
  • Wheeler, Jeff Allen – Reckless Driving
