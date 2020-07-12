Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 10, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 10, 2020:
- Keasling, Austin Dale Lee – Public Intoxication
- Linkinhoker, Michael Shane – Public Intoxication
- Mason, James Ray – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
- Peal, Alan Channing – Hold for Harris County
- Rodriguez, Ramon Pozo – Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle
- Suarez, Lazaro Copinger – Fraudulent Possession of a Credit Card and Hold for Harris County-Violation of Motor Fuel Tax Requirement
- Valasquez, Javier Herrera – Fraudulent Possession of a Credit Card
- Wheeler, Jeff Allen – Reckless Driving