Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 10, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 10, 2020:

Keasling, Austin Dale Lee – Public Intoxication

Linkinhoker, Michael Shane – Public Intoxication

Mason, James Ray – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

Peal, Alan Channing – Hold for Harris County

Rodriguez, Ramon Pozo – Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle

Suarez, Lazaro Copinger – Fraudulent Possession of a Credit Card and Hold for Harris County-Violation of Motor Fuel Tax Requirement

Valasquez, Javier Herrera – Fraudulent Possession of a Credit Card

Wheeler, Jeff Allen – Reckless Driving

Keasling, Austin Dale Lee

Linkinhoker, Michael Shane

Mason, James Ray

Peal, Alan Channing

Rodriguez, Ramon Pozo

Velasquez, Javier Herrera

Wheeler, Jeff Allen

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

