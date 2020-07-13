Ambulance responding to 911 call involved in accident in Cleveland

An ambulance for Allegiance Mobile Health was involved in a two-vehicle accident around 11:15 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Washington and Houston streets in Cleveland. The ambulance was responding to a 911 call for medical assistance when the accident occurred.





Witnesses say a woman was driving through the intersection and struck the ambulance as it was following a Cleveland fire truck to the emergency. The woman’s car struck the front driver’s side panel of the ambulance. The paramedic driving the ambulance was Laci Pierce, who also works as a deputy constable for Liberty County Pct. 5 Constable David Hunter.

Pierce suffered some minor injuries and was transported to HCA Houston ER 24/7 in Cleveland for medical evaluation. She was released a short time later. The driver who struck the ambulance reportedly was not injured. She was cited for failing to stop for emergency traffic.

Sources say the accident was captured on the dashcam vehicle of a Cleveland police officer, who happened to be stopped at the intersection when the fire truck and ambulance passed by.

By phone Monday night, Pierce said she was doing well and was looking on the bright side. She is thankful that the ambulance she was driving was not a few feet further into the path of the other vehicle.

“It would have broadsided the vehicle and my injuries would have probably been much worse,” she said.

A second ambulance was called to respond to the original 911 emergency, Pierce said.

