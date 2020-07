The following person was booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 11, 2020:

Martinez-Saldana, Atanacio – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon

Editor’s note: The mugshot of the one person booked in at the jail on July 11, 2020, is not available through the jail records. Bluebonnet News is requesting this information through a public records request.

