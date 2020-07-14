Scam alert: Social Security will not call you asking for your SS number

Liberty Police Department has recently received many calls in reference to a Social Security scam that is making the rounds.

The call starts by appearing it is coming from a local number. When you answer, the person begins telling you how your Social Security number has been flagged.

“They will continue to tell how failure to act could cause you to be arrested or even loss of Social Security benefits,” said Lt. Chip Fairchild. “This is a scam. Social Security will not call you.”

Fairchild advises people to simply hang up on these types of phone calls and never offer the callers any type of information.

