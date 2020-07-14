Casimiro Jacquez, age 92, of Cleveland, Texas passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020. He was born May 26, 1928 in Coyame Chihuahua, Mexico to parents Francisca and Remedios Martinez Jacquez who preceded him in death along with his wife, Eduarda Nieto de Jacquez; daughter, Maria de los Angeles; and brothers, Candelario Jacquez and Remedios Jacquez.

Survivors include his daughters, Carmen, Alicia, Rosa Emma and Letty; sons, Jesus, Remedios, Eloy and Humberto; brothers, Jose Jacquez and Manuel Jacquez; 40 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Pace Stancil Chapel Cleveland. Funeral Services will be held at Pace Stancil Chapel Cleveland on Wednesday July 15, 2020 at 10:00 am. Interment will follow at Ryan Cemetery.

