Edna May Sickler of Cleveland, Texas, passed away on July 10, 2020, at 98 years of age. She was born March 11, 1922, in Kingston, New York.

Graveside service for Mrs. Sickler will be at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Magnolia Park Cemetery in Dayton. Services are under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home.

Edna spent her early years in New York. She had resided in Cleveland for the past 15 years and had been a resident of Texas for over 60 years. She was a member of North Cleveland Baptist Church. Edna enjoyed reading in her spare time.

Edna was preceded in death by her sons, Rusty and Charles Sickler and stepson, Lester Sickler. She is survived by sons, Bob Sickler and wife Eva; Alonzo Burger and wife, Ella; and daughter, Candy Sickler Ward and husband, Christopher; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, also numerous nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

