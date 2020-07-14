Sterman Carl, ‘S.C.’ Mitchell, also known as ‘Mitch’, 83, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, and friend to many, passed on to heaven on the 10th of July, 2020. He was born to Sterman Clayton and Nina Morgan, ‘Mom & Pop’ Mitchell on the 27th of September, 1936 in Lufkin, Texas.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Elaine, of Splendora, TX.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and his former wife, Darla, and their son, Sterman Carl, Jr. He is survived by their children, daughter Mandy Lu Bussell and husband Craig of Tomball, TX., son Carl Monroe and wife Carol of Willis, TX., son Greggory Arthur of Houston, TX., son Harlan Jay ‘Hal’ and wife Charlotte of Conroe,TX., and stepson Rodney Lane Robert and wife Donna of The Woodlands, TX. He is survived by 15 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren; brother Gary Clayton Mitchell and wife Dee, sister Vanita Ann McMillon and husband Bill, sister Nina Sue Johnson and husband Dick, and sister Trudy Lea Mitchell; and beloved nieces and nephews.

He proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. Upon completion of his military service, he followed in his father’s footsteps, an automobile dealer in Lufkin who owned and operated Mitchell Motors, selling Studebaker and Packard, among others. Mitch, blessed with great charisma and driven by a strong work ethic, pursued opportunities that led him to Houston, where he achieved high level positions promoting the Mercedes Benz, Volvo, Saab, and Lotus brands. In the years following, he would find success establishing fleet programs for various auto dealerships, while garnering multiple sales awards and industry recognition. Possessing entrepreneurial skills, he owned and operated several used car dealerships, as well, providing opportunities and encouragement to employees with dreams and aspirations of their own.

A proud Lions Club member, he was a man of many interests and admirable talents. Recognized as an accomplished horseman, he was a gifted rider and roper, winning competitions in his youth. These accolades would pale in comparison to the unbridled joy he found in passing his love of horses down to his children and cherished loved ones. Though distance and extended failing health issues limited his ability to attend important games, concerts, and various gatherings, he took tremendous pride in the accomplishments of the many young lives that would fill his big heart and those that would carry on the family name. Other interests of note that brought great pleasure and contributed to his endearing smile were hunting and fishing, cooking, boating, watching John Wayne movies and ‘Highway to Heaven’ episode reruns, listening and singing along with his deep, bass voice to Gospel Quartets, and supporting his/our President, Donald Trump and the ‘MAGA’ doctrine.

Sterman Carl/S.C./Mitch was a lot of things to a lot of people in his life. Most importantly he loved and trusted in his Lord and Savior, and read his Bible daily. He loved and appreciated his Family and Friends immensely. All of us are grateful for his presence and devotion to Our Lives.

As a proud member of Woodland Baptist Church in Splendora, TX., and in lieu of flowers, he requests donations be sent to his church at PO Box 611, Splendora, TX 77372

Service officiated by

Pastor Wyatt Mericle

Scripture

No eye has seen,

No ear has heard,

No heart has imagined,

What GOD has prepared

for those who love him.

1 Corinthians 2:9

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Sterman Carl Mitchell, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

