The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 12, 2020:

Foley, James Anthony – Public Intoxication

Jimenez, Sophia – Driving While Intoxicated With Open Container

Lopez, Lesley Fernanda – Public Intoxication

Perales, Roberto E. – Possession of a Controlled Substance (four counts)

