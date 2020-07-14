Liberty County run-off election results

The results of early voting in the July 14 run-off election will be posted below as they are tabulated.

With early voting only and all boxes reporting:

REPUBLICAN RUN-OFF

Chief Justice, 9th Court of Appeals

Jay Wright – 1,701 early plus election day – TOTAL: 2,656

Scott Golemon – 895 early plus election day – TOTAL: 1,453

County Court at Law No. 2

Zack Zbranek – 985 early plus election day – TOTAL: 1,634

Wesley N. Hinch – 1,881 early plus election day – TOTAL: 2,836

County Commissioner, Pct. 1

Bruce Karbowski – 644 early voting plus election day – TOTAL: 934

Toby Wilburn – 433 early voting plus election day – TOTAL: 692

County Constable, Pct. 1

Jacob Cantu – 406 early voting plus election day – TOTAL: 560

Tammy Bishop – 425 early voting plus election day – TOTAL: 663

County Constable, Pct. 6

Zack Harkness – 438 early voting plus election day – TOTAL: 575

John Joslin – 227 early voting plus election day – TOTAL: 316

DEMOCRATIC RUN-OFF

U.S. Senator

Mary “MJ” Hegar – 122 early voting plus election day – TOTAL: 372

Royce West – 101 early voting plus election day – TOTAL: 292

Railroad Commissioner

Chrysta Castaneda – 118 early voting plus election day – TOTAL: 350

Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo – 101 early voting plus election day – TOTAL: 303

