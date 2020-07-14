Liberty County run-off election results

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The results of early voting in the July 14 run-off election will be posted below as they are tabulated.

With early voting only and all boxes reporting:

REPUBLICAN RUN-OFF

Chief Justice, 9th Court of Appeals

  • Jay Wright – 1,701 early plus election day – TOTAL: 2,656
  • Scott Golemon – 895 early plus election day – TOTAL: 1,453

County Court at Law No. 2

  • Zack Zbranek – 985 early plus election day – TOTAL: 1,634
  • Wesley N. Hinch – 1,881 early plus election day – TOTAL: 2,836

County Commissioner, Pct. 1

  • Bruce Karbowski – 644 early voting plus election day – TOTAL: 934
  • Toby Wilburn – 433 early voting plus election day – TOTAL: 692

County Constable, Pct. 1

  • Jacob Cantu – 406 early voting plus election day – TOTAL: 560
  • Tammy Bishop – 425 early voting plus election day – TOTAL: 663

County Constable, Pct. 6

  • Zack Harkness – 438 early voting plus election day – TOTAL: 575
  • John Joslin – 227 early voting plus election day – TOTAL: 316

DEMOCRATIC RUN-OFF

U.S. Senator

  • Mary “MJ” Hegar – 122 early voting plus election day – TOTAL: 372
  • Royce West – 101 early voting plus election day – TOTAL: 292

Railroad Commissioner

  • Chrysta Castaneda – 118 early voting plus election day – TOTAL: 350
  • Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo – 101 early voting plus election day – TOTAL: 303

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.