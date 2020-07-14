Liberty County run-off election results

The results of early voting in the July 14 run-off election will be posted below as they are tabulated.
With early voting only and all boxes reporting:
REPUBLICAN RUN-OFF
Chief Justice, 9th Court of Appeals
- Jay Wright – 1,701 early plus election day – TOTAL: 2,656
- Scott Golemon – 895 early plus election day – TOTAL: 1,453
County Court at Law No. 2
- Zack Zbranek – 985 early plus election day – TOTAL: 1,634
- Wesley N. Hinch – 1,881 early plus election day – TOTAL: 2,836
County Commissioner, Pct. 1
- Bruce Karbowski – 644 early voting plus election day – TOTAL: 934
- Toby Wilburn – 433 early voting plus election day – TOTAL: 692
County Constable, Pct. 1
- Jacob Cantu – 406 early voting plus election day – TOTAL: 560
- Tammy Bishop – 425 early voting plus election day – TOTAL: 663
County Constable, Pct. 6
- Zack Harkness – 438 early voting plus election day – TOTAL: 575
- John Joslin – 227 early voting plus election day – TOTAL: 316
DEMOCRATIC RUN-OFF
U.S. Senator
- Mary “MJ” Hegar – 122 early voting plus election day – TOTAL: 372
- Royce West – 101 early voting plus election day – TOTAL: 292
Railroad Commissioner
- Chrysta Castaneda – 118 early voting plus election day – TOTAL: 350
- Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo – 101 early voting plus election day – TOTAL: 303