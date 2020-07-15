Louie “Lee” Elmer Robinson, III passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at HCA Houston Healthcare in Clear Lake. He was born to parents Louie Elmer Robinson, Jr. and Jean Elizabeth Luther Robinson on August 30, 1952 in Ft. Benning, Georgia.

Lee graduated from Liberty High School in 1970. For most of his career he worked as an Electrical Engineer for NASA. In his spare time, he enjoyed duck hunting, hanging with his best friend Princess, his brown lab, but most of all spending every moment he could with is family. He was an excellent cook. Lee loved the beach and spending time at the beach house every year. He cherished his family but especially the apple of his eye, his granddaughter Grace Lynn.

Lee was preceded in death by his father. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving and devoted wife of forty-four years, Tina Robinson; son Louie Elmer Robinson, IV; daughter Rebecca “Beka” Jan Robinson; brother Travis Mark Robinson and wife Betsy; and granddaughter Grace Lynn Strickhouser. In addition, he leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many other loving family members and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 2 pm on August 1, 2020 at the Robinson family cemetery in Nome.

