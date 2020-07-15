Liberty County scales back operations at trash collection sites due to COVID-19

Starting next Wednesday, July 22, Liberty County’s four waste disposal sites in Pct. 1 and Pct. 2, also known as transfer stations, will be closed except for Wednesdays and Saturdays of each week between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

The change in hours and days of operation is due to the ongoing risk of COVID-19, according to Pct. 1 Commissioner Bruce Karbowski.

“We will only be accepting household waste, which includes items you might find from cleaning out your shed or garage. It cannot be commercial trash,” he said.

This affects the the County’s waste disposal sites in Raywood, Daisetta, Rye and Tarkington Prairie, not trash collection schedules in incorporated cities.

