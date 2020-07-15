Declan Alexander Bledsoe was born September 14, 2017 in Houston, Texas and passed away July 9, 2020 in Houston, Texas at the age of 2. He is survived by his parents, Kevin and Brittany Bledsoe, of Cleveland, Texas; brothers, Luca Bledsoe and Ezekiel Bledsoe; great-grandmother, Nettie Bledsoe; grandparents, Matthew and Jan Hunter, and Paul and Kimberly Coleman; aunt, Caroline Bledsoe. Visitation will be at Neal Funeral Home on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 5-9 pm. Celebration of Life Service will be at Cornerstone Church, on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 1 pm with Pastor Tim Magee officiating. Burial will follow in the Ryan Cemetery. The family request that you come in casual clothes to the service.(blue or white t-shirt, jeans, shorts, etc.

