Roy Allen Lee was born in Pasadena, Texas on August 23, 1959 and passed away suddenly on July 14, 2020 at the age of 60. Roy was a Blaster/Welder, he was a Fire Fighter for the Sheldon V.F.D. and was Fire Chief for the Bear Creek V.F.D. His greatest love for his family. He was a devoted son, husband, father and grandfather. Roy loved the beach, loved his tank tops, shorts and flip flops. Roy was preceded in death by his father, William Daniel Lee in 1994; grandparents, Bernice and Oran Morton. He is survived by his beloved wife of 20 years, Alyssa Singleton Lee of Cleveland, Texas; mother, Billie F. Lee of Humble, Texas; children, Amanda Faye Lee and husband Neil Gray of Livingston, Texas, Savana Rose Singleton Lee of Cleveland, Texas, Kyle Daniel Singleton Lee of Cleveland, Texas, and Nathan Wayne Singleton and wife Brianna of Shepherd, Texas; brother, Dennis G. Lee and wife Danna of Dayton, Texas, and grandson Brayden Robert Charles Gray. Visitation will be at Neal Funeral Home on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 11-1pm. The Celebration of Life Service will begin at 1pm with Bro. Don Kidd officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Neal Funeral Home website to help the family with funeral expenses.

