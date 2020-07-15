Alexzander “Alex” Unger was born in Humble, Texas on Tuesday, September 26, 2000 and passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020 in Cleveland, Texas at the age of 19. He had a passion for life, Star Wars, and Deadpool. Alex is preceeded in death by his great-grandfather James McFarland. Left to cherish his memory are his beloved parents, Marc and Kristina Unger; grandparents, Wilma Unger, Vanell and Dean McKinney, and Timothy and Valli McFarland; great-grandparents, James and Rhoda Gregory,and Christine McFarland; sister, Alizabeth “Lulu” Elayne Unger; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Visitation will be at Neal Funeral Home on Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 6-8pm. Celebration of Life Service will be at Neal Funeral Home on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at 2pm with Bishop Kenneth Shannon. Pallbearers for the service will be: Glenn Brister, Foster Brister, Charlie Steinmetz, Shawn Norris, James Frakes, Roscoe “Bunker” Gregory, Adrian Blanton, Mason Gregory, Timothy McFarland, and Timothy Drell. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Joseph Drescher, Joseph Zamarrow, and Kyler Colbert. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Neal Funeral Home website or to the family, to help with expenses.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Alexzander Kain Unger, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

