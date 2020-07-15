Fairadonie Ebarb, 68, of New Caney, Texas passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020. She was born on Tuesday, April 29, 1952 in Brownwood, Texas to Bill Mathew and Gladys Lambard, both of whom have preceded her in death. Fairadonie was also preceded in death by her husband, Carl Ebarb, brothers, Delbert Metcalf, Albert, and William Lambard, Harry Bracy, and great-grandson, Logan Shoquist. Left to cherish her memory is her loving children, B J Smith, Eddie Ebarb and wife Kristy Lindsey, Betty Trekell and husband Bill, Carla Lyon and Chris Mitchell, Barbara Ebarb and Randall Lamb, Shelby Garza and Rudy, Alicia Ebarb and Robert Jones; 2 brothers, 3 sisters, 29 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren, along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

In lieu of flowers family request donations to help cover funeral expenses.

Services for Fairadonie are pending at this time.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Fairadonie Ebarb, please visit our floral store.

