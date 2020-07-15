Ophelia “Fela” L. Colburn, 72, of Dayton, Texas, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020, in Houston, Texas. She was born on September 1, 1947, in Rio Grande City, to the late Juan Lopez and Maria Sosa. In 1997, she married the love of her life, Willie B. Colburn, where they spent the next 23 years together here in Dayton.

Fela pursued many interests, some of which included spending time with her family, shopping, going to garage sales, and visiting antique shops. She was an avid collector of porcelain dolls and angel figurines. Fela enjoyed watching television and movies, but her favorite was watching Novellas. Fela was known for being a fun, loving, and friendly person. She was a person who was full of life and loved her family unconditionally.

Fela was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and friend to many who knew her. She was preceded in by her parents; and her siblings, Maria Lopez Infante, John Lopez, and Margarita Lopez Mendoza. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory, her husband Willie; her sons Mark Concha of Dayton, Ronnie Concha and wife Pat of League City, David Concha of La Marque; Steve Concha of Spring; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; daughter in law Dorie Concha, her sister Maria Lopez Valvaneda, and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020, in the chapel at Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main St, in Dayton with a funeral service beginning at 2 p.m. in the chapel.

Due to the current situation with COVID-19, attendance at the visitation and service will be limited to 75 or fewer guests. Facemasks ARE REQUIRED to be worn by all employees, customers, vendors, and visitors, 10 years or older, wear face coverings when accessing areas of the commercial entity’s premises that involve close contact or proximity to other employees or members of the public, where six feet of separation is not feasible. Face coverings required by this order may include but are not limited to surgical masks, industrial masks, homemade masks, scarfs (sic), bandanas (sic), or handkerchiefs. It is strongly recommended to minimize the size of services in order to keep our families and staff healthy and safe, along with adhering to all health and social distancing requirements as set forth in the new guidance. Exec. Order No. GA 28 (June 26, 2020).

