Child found wandering FM 1960 in Dayton, parents sought

UPDATE: The child has been identified and returned home. According to Capt. John Coleman with Dayton Police Department, the child’s father returned home from fishing all night and had made the child breakfast. At some point after the child’s mom went to work, the child managed to unlock the deadbolt and go outside the home.

ORIGINAL STORY: A male toddler was found on FM 1960 in Dayton at approximately 9:08 a.m. Friday. He is currently in the care of Dayton Police Department.

He reportedly was found wandering on FM 1960 in the area of Big Tex Rentals 1446 FM 1960.

If you have information that could be of help in finding the child’s family, please call Dayton PD at 936-258-7621 and ask for Officer Duos.

