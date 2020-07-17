Cleveland Senior Citizens Center receives significant donation from BNSF Railway

Senator Robert Nichols (R-Jacksonville) and Representative Ernest Bailes (R-Shepherd) congratulate the Cleveland Senior Citizens Center on the $10,000 donation they received from the BNSF Railway Company.

“I would like to commend the BNSF Railway on their significant donation to the Cleveland Senior Citizens Center. With this contribution, BNSF is signifying their commitment of support and partnership with the City of Cleveland and Liberty County,” said Senator Robert Nichols. “Senior Citizens play a vital role in our local communities, and the Senior Center provides a place for them to gather and receive helpful services. I look forward to seeing this partnership continue in the future.”

The Cleveland Senior Citizens Center is a nonprofit organization which provides services to those in the community over 60 years of age to help keep them living independently in their homes for as long as possible.

“We at Cleveland Senior Citizens want to thank all that were instrumental in receiving the BNSF donation of $10,000. It certainly will help in providing food for our homebound seniors,” said Cleveland Senior Citizens Center Executive Director Maxine Morris. “Currently, we deliver hot meals to 95-100 clients, five days a week. Since we cannot serve sit down hot meals to Congregate clients, they are able to call in and place their order, and then drive by and pick up their meal. We again want to share our thanks and deep appreciation.”

Transportation is provided to seniors who want to enjoy a hot meal daily at the facility, as well as access to other services such as doctors appointments, picking up prescriptions, grocery shopping and more. They also provide programs and opportunities to socialize with others in the community.

“I want to thank the BNSF Railway Company for going above and beyond by donating to the Cleveland Senior Citizens Center. Seniors play such an essential role in our lives and in our community, and acknowledging them with this contribution is a nod toward the respect and appreciation they deserve,” said Representative Ernest Bailes.

BNSF has recently acquired land to build its newest logistics center in Cleveland, Tx. BNSF Railway is one of North America’s leading freight transportation companies. They operate approximately 32,500 route miles of track in 28 states and also operates in three Canadian provinces. BNSF is one of the top transporters of consumer goods, grain and agricultural products, low-sulfur coal, and industrial goods such as petroleum, chemicals, housing materials, food and beverages.

“The services provided by the Cleveland Senior Citizens Organization have become even more critical as the community grapples with COVID-19. BNSF Railway is proud to support their important efforts,” said Lindsey Mullins, BNSF Railway Company Executive Director of State Government Affairs.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

