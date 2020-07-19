Dorothy Isabelle Few, 94, of Dayton, passed away July 15, 2020, in Dayton. She was born August 24, 1925, in Houston to parents, Theodore and Dorothy Sallach Meinecke.

Graveside service for Mrs. Few will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, July 20, 2020, at Plum Grove Cemetery, Plum Grove, Texas, under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home of Dayton.

Dorothy was a longtime resident of Cleveland. She was a faithful follower of the Pentecostal faith. Dorothy was the owner of a family washateria and also custodian for Cleveland Independent School District for many years until her retirement.

She preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Ernest Herndon and Henry Few; all of her siblings, and a special niece and caregiver, Hattie Marie Wade. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

