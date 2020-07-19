Louise Cantrell, age 72 of Goodrich, Texas passed away Friday, July 10, 2020. She was born June 3, 1948 in Houston, Texas to parents Burl and Alva Loretta Green Willis who preceded her in death.

Survivors include her daughters, Charmin, Donna, Debbie, Gay and Mary; sons, Dewayne and Luther; grandchildren, William, Jacob, Ashley, Rebecca, Noah, Ethan, Matthew, Leslia, Nathan, Ava, Devon, Miranda, Alexis, Mariah, Cameron, Justin Allen, Justin Dean, Dakota, Patricia and Preston; great-grandchildren, Ayden, Liam, Layla, Dallas, Xiena, Kaiser, Anaya, Corbin and Jerico; cousins, Donnise, Vivian, Abby and Emily; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 12:00 noon – 2:00 p.m., Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Services will follow starting at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Oak Shade Cemetery, Cleveland, Texas.

PACE-STANCIL FUNERAL HOME

303 E. CROCKETT

CLEVELAND, TEXAS

281-592-2641

