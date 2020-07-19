Edna L Stone, 83, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. She was born on Wednesday, November 4, 1936 in Pickins, South Carolina to Jonathan A. and Zannie E. (Carver) Odum, both of whom have preceded her in death. Edna was also preceded in death by her, sisters, Lillie Sprouse, Ruby Wyatt, Geneva Ray, Jessie Mae Cash, Betty Coxie, Lucille Spurgin, Willie Mae Reece and Elizabeth Adams; brothers Andy and Frank Odum. Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 63 years, Billie Stone; daughters, Lorie Lynn Owen and husband James Edward, Rebecca Ann Kimball and husband Larry; grandchildren, James Edward Owen III and Jennifer Summers, Brandy Nickole Owen, Robert Kelly McComb; great-grandchildren, Gracie Lynn Owen, Ethan Stone Owen, Elliott Oliver Owen and Isak Summers; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

All arrangements were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

