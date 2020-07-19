Brenda Darlene Andrew was born in Tampa, Florida on April 25, 1952 and passed away in Humble, Texas on July 15, 2020 at the age of 68. She worked at the Radio Shack in Cleveland, Texas for 14 years, and was a member of the First Assembly of God in Romayor, Texas. Brenda loved her family and enjoyed spending time with all of them. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hugh Martin Singletary and Helen Hope White Singletary; son, Larry “Peanut” Blanton; brother, Arthur Singletary; sisters, Debra Lynn Sims and Linda Dean. Brenda is survived by her beloved husband of 29 years, Albert M. Andrew of Cleveland, Texas; children, Melissa Brock and husband Jimmie of Magnolia, Texas, Lisa Sims of Manville, Texas, James Hugh Blanton of Montgomery, Texas, Bobby Blanton and wife Misty of Humble, Texas, and Shellee Savacol and husband Rob of Magnolia, Texas; brothers, Larry Friday of Mt. Vernon, Texas, Martin Singletary of Tennessee, and Sammy Singletary of Florida; sister, Deanna Bagwell of Sulphur Springs, Texas; 13 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. A Celebration of Life Service will be at the First Assembly of God in Romayor, Texas, on FM 787, on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 11am with Pastor Larry Jones officiating.

