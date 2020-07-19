Shatarra Marshe Huddman, Alpha July 5, 1991 in Houston, Texas, Omega July 17, 2020 in Humble, Texas at the age of 29. Shatarra graduated from Cleveland High School in 2009, and worked at Walmart. She loved life, and loved her family dearly. Shatarra was preceded in death by her grandparents, Osborn Lee Zanders and Shirley Jean Fletcher Zanders; uncles, Dexter Lynn Zanders and Derrick Dewayne Zanders. She is survived by her beloved parents, Thesia Zanders and Paul Criswell; sister, Lakenya Simmons; uncles, Cedric Zanders Sr. and wife Casonia, Kevin Zanders Sr. and Raquel, Steven Zanders, and Carlos Zanders; aunts, Lashell Zanders, and Nicki McCoy; and numerous cousins and friends. Visitation will be at Neal Funeral Home on Saturday, August 1, 2020 from 9-11am. Funeral Service will begin at 11am in the Neal Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Lee Rushing officiating. Burial will follow in the Sanfield Cemetery. Please make donations to the Neal Funeral Home website, http://www.nealfh.net, to help the family out during this time.

