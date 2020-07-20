DPS makes additional arrests in connection with rioting and assault during the Capitol protests

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has made two additional arrests in connection with rioting, vandalism and an assault that occurred during protests near the Texas State Capitol back in May.

On Wednesday, July 15, 2020, DPS Special Agents obtained an arrest warrant for Mary Jane Weaver, 22, of Austin, Texas. Weaver was wanted in connection with the assault of a Texas State Trooper, interfering with public duties and riot participation during a protest at the Texas State Capitol on Saturday, May 30.

During the incident, a number of protestors intentionally damaged the historic Texas State Capitol building, monuments and fixtures, as well as DPS patrol vehicles. Several DPS Troopers were also injured.

Weaver was arrested on Wednesday without incident for felony assault of a public servant, riot and interference with public duties, and was booked into the Travis County Jail.

On Thursday, July 16, 2020, DPS Special Agents made another arrest after obtaining an arrest warrant for Dominque Natalie Hernandez, 19, of Austin, Texas.

Hernandez, who also faces felony charges for causing more than $7,000 in damage after vandalizing several locations in downtown Austin, including the Dewitt C. Greer Building, was taken into custody on an arrest warrant for rioting. The latest charge for rioting stems from Hernandez’ involvement with protests at the Texas State Capitol on May 31. She has been booked into the Travis County Jail.

These arrests, along with the five others that have occurred since the protests, are the result of an extensive investigation to identify subjects involved in violent and destructive behavior during these protests. The investigation into additional suspects continues and more arrests are forthcoming. (You can view press releases on the other arrests here.)

