The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 18, 2020:

Castillo-Hernandez, Roberto A. – No Driver’s License, Failure to Control Speed and Hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Goodpaster, Mark Wayne – Parole Violation

Jordan, Lasandra Jean – Public Intoxication

Klock, David Kardail – Driving While License Invalid and Speeding

Oxford, Joseph Carlton – Driving While Intoxicated, second, and Possession of Marijuana

