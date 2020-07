The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 17, 2020:

Fertig, Brandon Kyle – Revocation of Probation

May, Bryan Woodrow – Assault Causing Bodily Injury or Interfering With Emergency Request for Assistance

Savage, Anthony Wayne – Hold for State of North Dakota

Simpson, James Daniel – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and Theft of a Firearm

Thomas, Shawnta Marie – Public Intoxication

Woods, Cameron Laquand – Evading Arrest or Detention

