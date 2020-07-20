Bernard “Bud” Gordon Monnot, 63, of Baytown, Texas, passed away unexpectedly, on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at his home. He was born on September 4, 1956, in Pickerel Wisconsin, to Laverne and Gordon Monnot, Sr. In 1984, he married the love of his life June McBrayer, where they spent the next 40 years together raising their family.

Bud pursued many interests, some of which included, being an avid gun collector, spending time with his family, and doing woodworking. He enjoyed woodworking so much, that he was known for making the family’s Christmas ornaments that were displayed on the Christmas tree and throughout the house for the holidays. Bud was a hard worker, who spent his earlier days working on eighteen-wheelers as a diesel mechanic. He was also known for making sure that the family always came together at the table every evening at dinnertime, where they would spend time eating and talking about various topics.

Bud was a loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather, and friend to many who knew him. He was preceded in death by his father. Bud leaves behind to cherish his loving memory, his mother Laverne of Wisconsin; his beloved wife June of Baytown; his children Marie Jackson and husband Fred of Marble Falls, William Wheeler and wife Theresa of Cold Springs, Sidney Wheeler and wife Carmen of Conroe, Kathy Marines and husband George of Baytown; his grandchildren Annie Gobert of Baytown, Dwayne Gobert of Baytown, Phillip Young and wife Dora of Cold Springs, Bo Wheeler of Cold Springs, Savannah Echhade and husband Zac of Cold Springs, Nicholas Wheeler of Conroe, Elizabeth Wheeler of Conroe, Kristal Glass and husband Carey of Baytown, David Whiteman of Old River- Winfree; his seventeen great-grandchildren and his 1 great-great-grandchild; his siblings Larry Monnot and wife Maudie of Wisconsin, David Monnot and Diane Puls of Wisconsin, Dean Monnot of Wisconsin, Gordon Monnot Jr. and wife Christine of Wisconsin, Julie Monnot of Wisconsin, Sharron Monnot of Wisconsin and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Bud’s wishes were to have no celebration or memorial service in his honor.

