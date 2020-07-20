Clarence Allen Gruver, 87, of Crosby, Texas passed away peacefully on Friday, July 17, 2020, in Kingwood, Texas, with his loving family by his side. He was born on August 22, 1932, in Gilmer, Texas to the late E.A. and Bertha Bittle Gruver. Clarence graduated from Dayton High School in 1948 at the age of 16. After graduating, he began working for South Pacific Railroad. It was a few years later that he started his career in oil and gas. Clarence worked as a land manager doing exploration and was the owner of Dayton Oil and Gas. He was an extremely hardworking man and most would even say he was a workaholic.

Clarence was dedicated in his faith and served the Lord in ministry at Manchester Baptist Church in Houston and various others as an interim pastor. He touched the lives of so many through serving and preaching. Clarence pursued many interests, some of which included spending time with his family, his love of horses, and his passion to rodeo. He helped build the first rodeo pin on 321 in Dayton for the school. When he was younger, he traveled all over to rodeo.

Clarence was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend to many. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him. Clarence was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother Lonnie Gruver. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory, his beloved wife Gloria Deann Walker Gruver; his children Lee Allen Gruver and wife Marcia, Lonny Dale Gruver and wife Andrea, Rebecca Faye Catlin and husband Steve and Lorie Lou Simpson and husband Timothy; his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his siblings Velda Nickles and husband Fred, Jimmie Lou Powe and husband Roger and Lee Gruver and wife Linda; his numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Jason Gruver, Jason Gruver, Jr., Nathan Gruver, Charles Dulaney, Matthew Simpson, and Richard Spencer.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 9am on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street in Dayton. A funeral service will follow at 10am in the chapel, with Pastor Timothy Gruver, officiating. A graveside service and committal will be held at 3pm in Friendship Cemetery, located at the Friendship United Methodist Church on S. FM 1915 in Buckholts, Texas.

