Lavada Lee Nelson, age 81, of Cleveland, Texas passed away Friday, July 17, 2020. She was born August 28, 1938 in Lubbock, Texas to parents Jessie and Mary Gollihugh who preceded her in death along with her son, Eddie Nelson; and sister, Marilyn Pierce.

Survivors include her husband of 64 years, William “Bones” Nelson; daughters, Jo L. Lilley and Rhonda G. Mizell; son, William Randall Nelson; grandchildren, William Michael Nelson, Autumn Rene Farris and Randi D’Wan Vaughn; great-grandchildren, Fiona Nelson, Rian McDaniel and Chase Farris; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Monday, July 20, 2020 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Magnolia Cemetery, Cleveland, Texas. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

