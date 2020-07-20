Michael Wayne Hon, age 35 of Livingston, Texas passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020. He was born October 22, 1984 in Livingston, Texas to parents Beverly Chambless and Royal Hon. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Luther and Edith Coleman; uncle, Kenneth Coleman; sister, Brenda; and brother, Robbie Hon.

Survivors include his mother, Beverly Chambless; father, Royal Hon; stepfather, Richard Chambless; children, Makenzi Hon, Elijah Hon and Micah Hon; brothers, James Hon, Jeremy Gray, Roger Gray, Charles Jackson and Kenneth Hon; sister, Darlene Walker; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Monday, July 20, 2020 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas.

