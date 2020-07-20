Bonnie Laverne “Bunny” Burks, age 83, of Cleveland, Texas passed away Friday, July 17, 2020. She was born November 8, 1936 in Cleveland, Texas to parents Eugene H. and Clyde Lee Hawkins Berry who preceded her in death along with her daughter, Freida Jean Burks; sister, Bernice Berry Cessna; grandson, Patrick Rhett Barnhill; and niece, Joy Cessna Vick.

Survivors include her husband of 67 years, Tracy Burks; son, Tracy Junior Burks, Jr.; daughter, Teresa Lee Barnhill and husband Glen; sister Judy Coons; granddaughter, Traci Rachelle Hudson and husband Timmy; great-grandchildren, Jasmine Hudson, Christian Hudson, and Bryson Hudson; nephews, Ronnie Benton and wife Melisa, Glen Vick, Allen Wayne Burks and wife Nancy; nieces, Kathy Sloan and husband Roger, Stacey Dean and husband Robert. numerous other relatives and friends; and her dog, Moby.

Visitation will be from 12:00 noon – 2:00 p.m., Monday, July 20, 2020 with services beginning at 2:00 p.m. officiated by Pastor Glen Barnhill. Internment will follow at Ryan Cemetery.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

