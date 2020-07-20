Cleveland dance studio keeping kids active, learning amid pandemic

By Rachel Hall, contributing writer for Bluebonnet News

Ballet, tap, jazz, lyrical, contemporary, hip hop, and cheer are just a few of the dance selections offered by Premiere Dance Centre’ located in downtown Cleveland next to the Texan Theater.

“We have been in Cleveland for over 40 years,” said Julie Fly. “We pride ourselves in truly teaching the art of dance by focusing on proper form and technique in all genres.”

Students age 2 and up – from beginner skill to advanced levels – are welcomed to register and participate in upcoming dance sessions.

“Dance provides both physical and mental benefits to all ages. Of course, the physical is the muscle conditioning and increased flexibility, but also poise and grace and how to interact with others in a group,” said Fly. “Young students learn how to take turns, share, work with others, and gain personal confidence.”

For children who have never taken dance classes, Fly encourages them not to expect to get the steps right away because they must learn how to do the steps first.

“Try to relax and have fun and make some new dance friends,” she said. “Dance knowledge is like building a house. You must begin with the basics, which are the foundation, and build up from there.”

Dance sessions have continued as scheduled for the summer and will continue in the fall despite COVID-19. The studio adheres to social distancing guidelines and frequent sanitization to keep the doors open.

“Parents are dropping off their students and remaining in their cars. Students and anyone over 10 must wear masks in the studio. All students sanitize upon entry, place belongings apart, and stay home from class if having any symptoms of any kind,” said Fly.

Julie Fly is pictured with two of her students in a photo taken during a previous Hometown Christmas event in Cleveland.

Dancers with Premiere Dance Center perform a Christmas show.

Dancers who participate in class also perform at community events such as Treat Street, Hometown Christmas, Dairy Day, and other venues upon request. They showcase their skills in yearly dance recitals offered in late spring and during the Christmas season.

“We also offer adult dance classes on occasion,” said Fly.

For more information or to sign up for the fall session of classes, follow Premiere Dance Centre’ on Facebook.

