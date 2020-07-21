Cities of Cleveland, Dayton and Liberty extend mask order indefinitely

Starting at midnight, July 23, a new mask order in the cities of Cleveland, Dayton and Liberty will go into effect, thus replacing the expired mask order that was in effect for all of Liberty County until last week.

The new order, signed by Cleveland Mayor Richard Boyett, Dayton Mayor Caroline Wadzeck and Liberty Mayor Carl Pickett, requires all commercial entities inside the cities that provide goods and services directly to the public to develop and implement a health and safety policy. The purpose of the order is to help curb the number of COVID-19 cases in Liberty County.

“The policy must require, at a minimum, that all employees, customers, vendors and visitors, ten (10) years of age or older, wear face coverings over the nose and mouth when accessing areas of the commercial entity’s premises that involve close contact or proximity to employees or members of the public, where six feet of separation is not feasible,” the order states.

Some of the recommended face coverings include face shields, surgical masks, industrial masks, homemade masks, scarves, bandannas or handkerchiefs.

Businesses must post the health and safety policy in conspicuous locations to provide notice to employees, customers, vendors and visitors. Any business not in compliance with the order after midnight July 23 may be subject to a fine not to exceed $500 per violation.

The order does not have an expiration date. Instead it say the order will continue until it is modified, amended, rescinded or superseded.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

