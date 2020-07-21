Sandra Diane Noble, 69, of Ace, Texas, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Sandra was born on January 3, 1951, in Lake Charles, to the late Louis Claude Marcantel and Ida Nell Miller. She had lived in Liberty County for 42 years and was a homemaker. She was a member of The Pentecostal Tabernacle Church of Liberty, serving faithfully. She had a kind heart toward everyone she met. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her.

Sandra is preceded in death by her parents; step-father, A.L. Nugent. Brother, Gary Marcantel. Sisters; Brenda Welch and Janice Creader.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 47 years Maurice Noble of Ace; son, Douglas Noble and wife April of New Waverly. Daughter, Cynthia Charlie and husband Timothy of Livingston; Wendy and Reverend James Simmons of Hull, and her fur baby Tannie. Grandchildren; Matthew, Kelsi, Dustin, Triston, Jacob, Trenton, Blayne, Shayla, Shayden. Great-grandchildren; Bradly, Jordan, Mariah, Brody, Wyatt, Cooper, and numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of loving friends and church family.

A homegoing service for Sandra will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020, at 12:00 P.M. at

The Pentecostal Tabernacle Church in Liberty, with Reverend James Simmons and Reverend Clayton Taylor officiating. Interment will follow at Cooke Memorial Cemetery in Liberty. There will be a gathering of family and friends on Thursday, July 23, 2020, starting at 5:00 P.M. at The Pentecostal Tabernacle Church in Liberty.

Honoring Sandra as pallbearers are Doug, Matthew, Matt, Jim, Triston, Timothy, Stephen, and Tony.

Honorary pallbearers are Kelsi, Dustin, Jacob, Trenton, Blayne, Shayla, and Shayden. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Sandra Diane Noble please visit our Tribute Store.

