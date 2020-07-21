Deborah Ann Armitage was born January 1, 1956 in Houston, Texas and passed away July 20, 2020 in Kingwood, Texas at the age of 64. Deborah worked for many years in the Human Resource department for Gulf State Dodge. Her greatest love was for her family. Deborah enjoyed being a wife, mother, and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her mother Kathleen Ann Jensen Moore; beloved husband of 48 years, Ronald Dewayne Armitage Sr.; brother, Daniel Lee Moore; sister, Ollie Jean Moore Williams. Deborah is survived by her father, David Moore Sr.; son, Ronald D. Armitage Jr. and wife Shelly; daughter, Lacy Leigh Blanshan and husband Aaron; brothers, David Moore Jr. and wife Kimberly, and Donald Moore and wife Trina; sister, Dorothy McAdams; grandchildren, Sadie, Byron, Scott and Heather, Justin and Amber, Jake and Marisa, and Cory and Emily; great grandchildren, Paislee, Adabelle, Zayla, Brayden, and Brynnlee. Visitation will be at Neal Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 from 6-9pm. Funeral Service will be in the Neal Funeral Home Chapel on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 1pm with Bro. Kale Dreymala officiating. Burial will follow in the Pace-Stancil Memorial Rest Garden. Pallbearers for the service will be: Byron Armitage, Scott Moore, Kevin Vailes, Aaron Blanshan, Daniel Wattner, J.D. Moore, and Travis Moore.

