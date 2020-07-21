Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 19, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 19, 2020:

  • Acosta, Rene Aleman – Assault by Offensive Contact
  • Durisseau, Hester Joseph – Criminal Mischief
  • Hartley, James David – Violation of Bond/Protective Order
  • Randle, Artemis Tyrone – Hold for El Campo PD-Burglary of a Habitation, Failure to Appear, Expired Registration, Disregard Stop Sign, No Driver’s License and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
  • Robbins, Isaiah Lee – Criminal Mischief
  • Wallace, Jerome – Hold for Harris County-Burglary of a Habitation
