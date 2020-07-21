Special COVID-19 funding available to Lone Star College students this fall

Lone Star College students impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic can find financial help this fall thanks to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

“This special funding is specifically intended for students who have been impacted by the coronavirus,” said Stephen C. Head, Ph.D., LSC chancellor.

Students must be enrolled in an approved degree program and meet Satisfactory Academic Progress standards to be eligible for the CARES Act emergency funding.

“These funds can assist with food, housing, course materials, technology, health care and child care,” said Head. Visit LoneStar.edu/CARESAct to learn more and apply for fall semester CARES Act assistance.

In addition to CARES Act funding, LSC students can also apply for a variety of financial assistance packages including grants, scholarships and work-study programs aid. LSC Financial Aid representatives are available Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist via email and live chat.

“Lone Star College is taking student safety seriously and is working hard to ensure students have access to education that will make a real difference in their lives,” said Head.

Registration for fall classes is now open.

With funds received from the CARES Act, Lone Star College will make 5,000 laptop computers available to students for fall 2020. This is part of Lone Star College’s ongoing effort to help close the digital divide.

Lone Star College offers high-quality, low-cost academic transfer and career training education to 99,000 students each semester. LSC is training tomorrow’s workforce today and redefining the community college experience to support student success. Stephen C. Head, Ph.D., serves as chancellor of LSC, the largest institution of higher education in the Houston area with an annual economic impact of nearly $3 billion. LSC consists of seven colleges, 10 centers, two university centers, Lone Star Corporate College and LSC-Online. To learn more, visit LoneStar.edu.

