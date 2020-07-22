Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 20, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 20, 2020:
- Ambriz, Noel – Assault
- Arnold, Jason Edward – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- Brewer, Robie Jay – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
- Browning, Antonio Angelo – Criminal Trespass and Disorderly Conduct
- Warren, Clint Matthew – Revocation of Community Supervision-Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon, Revocation of Community Supervision-Injury to Child/Elderly/Disabled Person, and Bond Forfeiture-Drug Test Falsification
- Winters, Ronald Glenn – Disorderly Conduct