Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 21, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 21, 2020:
- Cox, Ronald Lynn Jr. – Duty on Striking Unattended Vehicle
- Gates, Tina Michelle – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more
- Jacobs, Jessica Lynn – Hold for Brazos County-Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Kirkland, Amanda Renee – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Losley, Robert Eugene – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Mann, Joseph Brandon – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance (two counts)
- Richardson, Micah Lynn – Revocation of Community Supervision and Violation of a Protective Order
- Schwab, Esther Ann – Driving While License Invalid and Speeding 10 percent or more above posted speed
- Weber, Joshua Frank – Public Intoxication