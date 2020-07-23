Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 21, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 21, 2020:

Cox, Ronald Lynn Jr. – Duty on Striking Unattended Vehicle

Gates, Tina Michelle – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more

Jacobs, Jessica Lynn – Hold for Brazos County-Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Kirkland, Amanda Renee – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Losley, Robert Eugene – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Mann, Joseph Brandon – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance (two counts)

Richardson, Micah Lynn – Revocation of Community Supervision and Violation of a Protective Order

Schwab, Esther Ann – Driving While License Invalid and Speeding 10 percent or more above posted speed

Weber, Joshua Frank – Public Intoxication

